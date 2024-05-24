Zacks Research Weighs in on Flowserve Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Flowserve by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

