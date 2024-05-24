Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -311.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.