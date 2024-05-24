U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.3 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.16.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,038 shares of company stock worth $1,552,570. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $2,536,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 43.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

