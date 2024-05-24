Toast (NYSE:TOST) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

