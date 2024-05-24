Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Foot Locker Stock Down 4.0 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

