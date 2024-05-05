Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

