M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $95,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,028,000 after buying an additional 288,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,242,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,327,000 after buying an additional 77,187 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,287,000 after acquiring an additional 553,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905,043 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. 1,491,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.