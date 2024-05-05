Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

VMC opened at $264.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $187.20 and a 1-year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

