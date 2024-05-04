Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $168.48 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.