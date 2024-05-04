Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,837 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.