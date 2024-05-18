Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67, RTT News reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE DE opened at $397.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.
Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
