Merchants Bancorp (MBINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 1st

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MBINO stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.
About Merchants Bancorp
