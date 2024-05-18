Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at C$97.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$104.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.50 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 9.2745472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.