Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $26,219.49 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $20,882.84.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.8 %

LNTH stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

