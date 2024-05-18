LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of LCII opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

