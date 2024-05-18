Truist Financial Raises DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DVA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.67.

DVA opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $145.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,406 shares of company stock worth $14,119,024 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

