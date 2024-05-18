OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $7.58 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $123,795.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $893,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $177,145 in the last 90 days. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

