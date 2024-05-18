Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives $47.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CQP opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.