Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives $47.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy Partners
Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE CQP opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy Partners
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.