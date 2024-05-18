Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 518,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,494,000 after buying an additional 178,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after buying an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

