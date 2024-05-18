Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
