Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $8.78

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after buying an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,348,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 361,294 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,349,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

