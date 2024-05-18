Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE IGT opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,011,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after buying an additional 1,243,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,368,000 after acquiring an additional 838,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.