Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,001 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 639,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after buying an additional 581,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,780,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 510,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,054. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

