LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

