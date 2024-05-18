Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$109.36.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Insiders sold a total of 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOL stock opened at C$122.76 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5040525 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

