Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CAO Sells $36,665.75 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gene Liu sold 287 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $58,659.93.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.4 %

TEAM opened at $179.72 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of -285.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $205.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.