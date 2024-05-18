Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 1.6 %

TSHA opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 575,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

