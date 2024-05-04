Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diageo by 43.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,414 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

DEO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 683,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,219. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $188.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

