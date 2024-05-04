SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 8,574 Shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 262.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Price Performance
First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Profile
