SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 26,840.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

