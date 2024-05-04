SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 115 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 8.3 %

MELI traded up $124.57 on Friday, hitting $1,630.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,765. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,499.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,534.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

