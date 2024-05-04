SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $132,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $14.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $696.59. 820,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,883. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $369.66 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $687.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

