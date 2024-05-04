Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces Earnings Results

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Spok had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter. Spok updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spok Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.38. 213,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. Spok has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spok Company Profile

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

