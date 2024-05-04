Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FORFree Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOR. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 74,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOR traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $33.57. 326,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.75. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

