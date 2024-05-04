SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $193,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 824,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,773 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

TFI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 504,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,322. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

