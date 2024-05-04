11,369 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 978,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,292,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 114,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,890,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.33 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

