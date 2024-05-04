Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Inuvo Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inuvo will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Inuvo comprises approximately 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.10% of Inuvo worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

