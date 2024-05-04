StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CANF opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

