William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 18,248 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

