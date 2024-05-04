LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIQT

LiqTech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.