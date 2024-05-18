Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,888 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,264 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,538,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,204,000 after purchasing an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,433,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.