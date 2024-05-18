Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.15.

BCE opened at C$46.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.49. BCE has a 1 year low of C$43.96 and a 1 year high of C$63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. BCE’s payout ratio is 206.74%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

