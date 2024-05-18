Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) versus Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Critical Review

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -1.52% -2.74% -1.73% Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out -54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $7.53 billion N/A -$114.72 million ($0.11) -18.00 Keppel $5.19 billion 1.70 $3.04 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Keppel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Keppel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Risk and Volatility

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outokumpu Oyj and Keppel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 0 2 0 0 2.00 Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Keppel beats Outokumpu Oyj on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Keppel

(Get Free Report)

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services. The company develops and operates data centres; telecommunication services; sells telecommunication and information technology equipment; procures, installs, operates, and maintenance of solar generation facilities; and operates golf club. In addition, it engages electricity, energy, and power supply; general wholesale trading; purchase and sells gaseous fuels; develops of district heating and cooling system; environmental, technologies, and engineering works; solid waste treatment; design and constructs waste-to-energy and desalination plants; commercial power generation; renewable energy generation; and owns and operates hotel. Further, the company offers property investment and development; real estate construction; trades communication systems and accessories; operates telecommunication network; IT consulting and outsourcing; distributes of IT products; colocation services; fixed and other related telecommunication services; ICT solutions; management services; fund management; investment advisory; and real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as Keppel Corporation and changed its name to Keppel Ltd. in January 2024. Keppel Ltd. Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.