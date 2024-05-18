Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The firm had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

