Sutro Biopharma, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. The business had revenue of $113.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

