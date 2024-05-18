Analysts Offer Predictions for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $5.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

MOH opened at $347.62 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

