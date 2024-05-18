Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Critical Survey

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thryv and PSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Thryv presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.53%. PSQ has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Thryv.

This table compares Thryv and PSQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $916.96 million 0.87 -$259.30 million ($7.52) -2.97 PSQ $5.69 million 18.94 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.16

PSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thryv. Thryv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PSQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv -28.75% 3.07% 0.93% PSQ -674.94% -2,668.84% -56.49%

Volatility & Risk

Thryv has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats PSQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. It also offers command center that enables SMBs to centralize all their communication through a modular, expandable, and customizable platform; and business center, a SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which offers customer relationship management, appointment scheduling, estimate and invoice creation, payments, document management, social media content, and online review management. In addition, the company provides marketing center, a marketing and advertising platform for AutoID, enhanced online presence, omni-channel paid campaigns, and marketing tools; Thryv Add-ons provides AI-assisted website development, SEO tools, google business profile optimization, and Hub by Thryv; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. Thryv Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DFW Airport, Texas.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

