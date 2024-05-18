Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Lifted by Wedbush

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $32.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $3,973,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

