CSP (CSPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter.

CSPI stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.30. CSP has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

CSPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,940 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,852.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,335,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,989,850.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

