Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $399.93 and last traded at $395.92. Approximately 4,194,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,968,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.94.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $452.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,356 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 193,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

